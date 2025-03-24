– Sheamus shared a photo of himself and The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor sharing a beer while in Belfast, Northern Ireland for the ongoing “Road To WrestleMania” overseas tour. In the caption, “The Celtic Warrior” wrote about how a rivalry between the two “would feed generations, even though I love the lad.”

– WWE Shop are selling new limited edition of WrestleMania 41 Golden Championship title belts. “Bring Home the Gold,” the announcement read. “Celebrate WrestleMania 41 with this Limited Edition Golden Championship Replica Title! Numbered to 750 and available NOW at WWE Shop!”

– The countdown of the “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches of All-Time” continued on Monday morning, with the release of the complete “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens match from WrestleMania 38, which comes in at number 24 on the list.

– Also new on WWE’s YouTube channel is an hour-long special episode of WWE Playlist, which features every single Gunther match since in debut back in 2022.