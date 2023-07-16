WWE will hold SmackDown from Amway Center in Orlando, FL, this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 12,185 tickets, a legit sellout. There are 694 tickets available for reselling. Here is the updated card for the show:

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso Rules of Engagement

United States Championship Invitational four-way: LA Knight vs. Sheamus vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Rey Mysterio