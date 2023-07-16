WWE will hold SmackDown from Amway Center in Orlando, FL, this Friday night.
WrestleTix noted the show has sold 12,185 tickets, a legit sellout. There are 694 tickets available for reselling. Here is the updated card for the show:
Roman Reigns & Jey Uso Rules of Engagement
United States Championship Invitational four-way: LA Knight vs. Sheamus vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Rey Mysterio
WWE Friday Night SmackDown
Fri • Jul 21 • 7:45 PM
Amway Center, Orlando, FL
Available Tickets => 0
Current Setup => 12,185
Tickets Distributed => 12,185
SOLD OUT.
Resale => 694 pic.twitter.com/n2ju6C8eGw
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) July 16, 2023