– Today’s WWE Smackdown in Dublin was completely sold out.
– WWE SmackDown at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland today was legitimately sold out, according to reports.
– WWE starts their 2025 European live event tour tomorrow in Liverpool. Advertised is CM Punk vs. Dominik Mysterio as the main event.
– Scheduled for next Friday’s WWE Clash In Paris “go-home” episode of SmackDown in Lyon-France, arguably the greatest crowd in WWE in history, are the following matches:
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. Secret Hervice
* WWE United States Champion Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn
* Carmelo Hayes & The Miz vs. The Street Profits (WWE Tag Team Championship Eliminator)
– Kevin Owens has been announced as the replacement for Rey Mysterio at the NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 race.
UPDATE: Stepping in for Rey Mysterio, we’re excited to welcome @FightOwensFight as the Grand Marshal for tomorrow night’s #CokeZeroSugar400!@WWE | @CocaColaRacing pic.twitter.com/FxHEvF0h6I
— Daytona International Speedway (@DAYTONA) August 22, 2025