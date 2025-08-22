– Today’s WWE Smackdown in Dublin was completely sold out.

– WWE SmackDown at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland today was legitimately sold out, according to reports.

– WWE starts their 2025 European live event tour tomorrow in Liverpool. Advertised is CM Punk vs. Dominik Mysterio as the main event.

– Scheduled for next Friday’s WWE Clash In Paris “go-home” episode of SmackDown in Lyon-France, arguably the greatest crowd in WWE in history, are the following matches:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. Secret Hervice

* WWE United States Champion Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn

* Carmelo Hayes & The Miz vs. The Street Profits (WWE Tag Team Championship Eliminator)

– Kevin Owens has been announced as the replacement for Rey Mysterio at the NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 race.