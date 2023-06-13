WWE is sending Special Olympics Global Ambassador Drew McIntyre to the Special Olympics World Games 2023 in Berlin, Germany from June 17 to 25.

McIntyre commented in today’s press release, “The role of Special Olympics Global Ambassador is one I hold with immense pride. The athletes never fail to inspire and amaze everyone at WWE with their drive and positivity. Being in Berlin for the Special Olympics World Games in person alongside the thousands of athletes demonstrating their skills on a global stage will be an experience to remember.”

Below is the full announcement issued today:

WWE® SUPERSTAR AND SPECIAL OLYMPICS GLOBAL AMBASSADOR DREW MCINTYRE TO ATTEND SPECIAL OLYMPICS WORLD GAMES IN BERLIN STAMFORD, Conn., June 13, 2023 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that WWE Superstar and Special Olympics Global Ambassador Drew McIntyre will attend the Special Olympics World Games 2023, the world’s largest inclusive sports event featuring thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities, taking place in Berlin this month. The 2023 World Games, taking place from June 17 to 25 in Berlin, will be a colorful celebration promoting more recognition and inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities and the first time the event will be hosted in Germany. The upcoming Special Olympics World Games is set to welcome more than 7,000 athletes representing 190 delegations competing in 26 sports with the support of 20,000 volunteers across 9 days full of sports and emotions. “WWE is an important voice in the inclusion movement,” said Mary Davis, Special Olympics Chief Executive Officer. “We cherish our partnership with WWE and will continue to promote our shared vision of an inclusive and unified society for all as we look ahead to welcoming WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre at the World Games in Berlin.” “The role of Special Olympics Global Ambassador is one I hold with immense pride. The athletes never fail to inspire and amaze everyone at WWE with their drive and positivity,” said WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre. “Being in Berlin for the Special Olympics World Games in person alongside the thousands of athletes demonstrating their skills on a global stage will be an experience to remember.” WWE’s relationship with Special Olympics extends beyond the 2023 Special Olympics World Games. Before launching an international partnership in 2016, WWE was the Founding Partner of the 2014 USA Games and Promotional Partner of the 2015 World Games in Los Angeles. Drew McIntyre was officially announced as a Special Olympics ambassador in 2021 following years of working side-by-side with Special Olympics athletes on several campaigns including his “School of Strength” online workout series. For more information on the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 visit: www.berlin2023.org.

