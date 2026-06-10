Benefits of being a Club WWE member are starting to surface.

This week, WWE issued an announcement to those who have signed up for their new Club WWE service detailing some of the perks.

Check out the complete announcement below:

By joining Club WWE, you will score early access to select WWE event tickets worldwide and experience live shows like never before. Members will receive an exclusive 24-hour pre-sale window, flash discounts, plus live event perks at select WWE events including: Dedicated entrances

Members only lounges

Fan parties

Ways to earn reward points on site In addition to these amazing live event + ticketing perks, Club WWE membership offers the chance to shop exclusive merchandise like the upcoming John Cena ‘Never Seen 17’ collection, and view never before seen content from your favorite WWE Superstars.

For more on Club WWE, visit WWE.com.