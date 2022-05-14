Here is a weird one wrestling fans.

Fightful Select reports that WWE sent out a list of male talent who are approved to get haircuts at WWE television this weekend. The publication was able to attain the news from former talent, who had the list passed on to them.

Here is who was on the list from each brand.

RAW: AJ Styles, Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest Dolph Ziggler, Edge, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, The Miz, Randy Orton, Riddle, and Seth Rollins.

SMACKDOWN: Drew McIntyre, The Usos, Madcap Moss, Kofi Kingston, Roman Reigns, Sheamus, and Xavier Woods.