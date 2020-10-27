Tucker has been moved back to the WWE SmackDown roster.

The 2020 WWE Draft saw Tucker get sent to the RAW roster, but he has been moved back to the blue brand, and is currently listed on the SmackDown roster as of this writing. It looks like the change was made tonight.

It’s likely that Tucker was sent back to the blue brand to continue the feud with his former tag team partner Otis. Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view saw Heavy Machinery split when Tucker turned heel on Otis, causing him to lose to The Miz, and lose his Money In the Bank briefcase per the stipulation.

Stay tuned for updates on Tucker’s WWE roster status and the feud with Otis.

