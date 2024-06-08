Logan Paul was being honest about his whereabouts on Friday evening.

As seen during this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, WWE United States Champion Logan Paul appeared in a pre-taped video segment to send a message to LA Knight, explaining why he hasn’t earned an opportunity at a champion like himself.

During the segment, Paul noted that he was playing in a Tetris tournament.

That was true.

The social media star competed in the 2024 ModRetro Classic Tetris Championship Tournament on Friday, June 7, 2024. He did not win, however, as he made it to the second round of the tourney before ultimately being eliminated.

PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE sent a camera crew to the tourney, so content could pop up on their social media channels, and/or future TV programming.

Whether or not it will coincide with LA Knight’s vow to “bring SmackDown to him” since he was not at SmackDown once again this week, remains to be seen.