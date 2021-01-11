WWE will once again have a strong presence at CES (Consumer Technology Association) this year but things will be a bit different as this will be the first-ever all-digital CES due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The highlight of the week will be the “WWE and Re-imagining the Fan Experience” panel on Thursday afternoon. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and WWE Chief Marketing Officer Brian Flinn will be featured.

WWE has announced the following panels on the CES schedule for this year:

* Tuesday, January 12 at 7:30am ET – “Trends Shaping the Future of the Fan Experience”

Featuring WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert; Moderated by Sports Innovation Lab CEO & Co-Founder Angela Ruggiero

* Tuesday, January 12 at 1pm ET – GM Inflection Lounge

Featuring WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, GM Senior Vice President of Innovation & Growth Alan Wexler, Activision Chief Creative Officer Pelle Sjoenell; Moderated by Vox Media Senior Vice President of Insights & Innovation Edwin Wong

* Tuesday, January 12 at 2pm ET – “From Technology Investor to Entertainment: A Career Journey Deep Dive”

Featuring WWE Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen; Moderated by The Female Quotient CEO Shelley Zalis

* Thursday, January 14 at 3pm ET – “Future of TV & Streaming: Programming Strategy, Advertising, Multi-Platform Packages”

Featuring WWE Studios Senior Vice President & Head Susan Levison, FOX Entertainment Sales Executive Vice President Suzanne Sullivan, Samsung Smart TV Service Business Senior Vice President of Product Sang Kim, BBC Studios Senior Vice President of Digital Strategy & Franchise Business Management Beth Clearfield, Nielsen General Manager of Audience Measurement Scott Brown, Laugh Out Loud President & Chief Operating Officer Thai Randolph; Moderated by Altman Salon Partner Jonathan Hurd

* Thursday, January 14 at 3:35pm ET – “WWE and Re-imagining the Fan Experience”

Featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, WWE Chief Marketing Officer Brian Flinn; Moderated by Variety Digital Editor Todd Spangler

You can click here for full details on CES 2021, including links to sign up for the various sessions. Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.