WWE is hooking up with Halloween Horror Nights.

According to multiple sources, WWE is planning a major integration with Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights event in Orlando, Florida.

The announcement is expected to be made later this month.

This collaboration has been in the works since late 2024 and has been rumored within the theme park industry for over a year.

While details on the specific nature of the integration remain under wraps, it would mark another major crossover for WWE outside the ring.

Halloween Horror Nights is scheduled to run on select nights from August 29 through November 2 at Universal Orlando.

