It looks like WWE may be honoring the lWo (Latino World Order) faction soon.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE brought in several lWo t-shirts for an upcoming segment on WWE TV, to be filmed tonight. It wasn’t clear if this will be on the WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown or the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, or if this is being filmed for WWE Digital use, or perhaps for future use.

It was noted that there was a request made to send lWo gear or t-shirts sent to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angels for use in a segment. It was also indicated that this was supposed to be for a “presentation-style situation” in the locker room of 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar and Cruz Del Toro noted in a recent Fightful interview that they were looking to honor other historic luchadores in the near future. They specifically mentioned Blue Panther and The Villanos, among others, but did not mention the lWo.

The Latin World Order began in late 1998 when WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero was still with WCW. The group would also feature La Parka, Psychosis, Juventud Guerrera, Villano V, Silver King, Ciclope, El Dandy, Damian 666, and Hector Garza, and their main feud was with Mysterio, who refused to join the other Mexican stars. Mysterio was later forced to join the faction after losing a match to Guerrero. The nWo ended up taking the group out, which led to Mysterio and Konnan feuding with the nWo. The lWo in WCW led to the creation of The Filthy Animals.

Escobar paid tribute to the lWo when launching Legado del Fantasma in 2020 as the LDF logo was inspired by the lWo logo.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.