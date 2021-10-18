WWE is set to hold a Retro RAW episode soon.

It was reported today by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast that the next special Retro RAW episode will air in January 2022.

There’s no word on the exact date for the return of Retro RAW, or where the event will be held, but we will keep you updated.

WWE previously held Old School RAW episodes on January 6, 2014, on March 4, 2013, and on November 15, 2010.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.