WWE officials are set to meet with potential buyers in April.

A new report from CNBC notes that WWE officials are scheduled to meet with potential buyers for the company next month in preparation for first round bids.

It was reiterated how there’s no assurance that a sale of the company will take place. There’s no word yet on who they are meeting with next month, but the most likely candidate was reported to be UFC parent company Endeavor Group Holdings. You can click here for what their CEO had to say about WWE last month. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has been mentioned as the next likely bidder.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is reportedly looking to sell the company for $9 billion. It’s been reported that the company hoped to have a sale finalized by mid-summer, but it remains to be seen if they are still on that timeline.

