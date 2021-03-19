WWE is scheduled to tape the WrestleMania 37 go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX, according to Fightful Select.

That SmackDown show will air on April 9 with the final build for WrestleMania 37. The plan as of today is to tape that show the week before.

It’s interesting to note that the early schedule for WrestleMania 37 Week actually calls for the April 9 SmackDown episode to tape before the April 2 episode airs live.

It was previously reported at this link how the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will also be taped.

Stay tuned for more.

