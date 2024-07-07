Following tonight’s Money In The Bank premium live event in Canada WWE held a media scrum to answer questions from the press. Here were the highlights.

-Triple H told the press that tonight’s WWE Money In The Bank set the record for highest arena gate in Canada history. He announced 19,858 fans for the show.

-CM Punk gave a medical update at the scrum after getting physical with Drew McIntyre. He said, “I like to keep people in suspense. I will say I feel great and I’m ready to go, and there are things in place to protect me against myself that I maybe wish were in place ten years ago, but we don’t need to talk about the past. Great personnel, great facilities. I’m busting my ass to get back, if I can steal what John was talking about, for the fans. Whether you hate me or love me, i’m coming back to enjoy all these moments that were robbed from me when I got injured. Shit happens. It’s a contact sport. It stinks. I’ve been working very hard to rush the rehab and come back. Everyone behind me has supported it, but they’ve also been like, ‘We’re not in a hurry.’ I love that.”

-Triple H was asked about WWE cooperating with the federal authorities for the ongoing investigation on Vince McMahon. The Game said that he “can’t talk about legal stuff at the moment.” John Cena, who announced his retirement tour at Money In The Bank, also gave no comment when asked about Vince McMahon. Cena’s full quotes was, “Surely an uncomfortable question, and man, I really would much rather talk about what’s ahead of us, and that’s really important. I’ve been pretty honest with my opinion to answer that question, and if you didn’t see it, I know you can dig it up somewhere. I think we’re on the precipice of something pretty special, and as the business evolves and continues to evolve, damn, it’s in pretty good hands with the TKO folks. So I am happy to be where I’m at. Again, I think if you want that information, you dig hard enough, you can find it. Thank you, though. Appreciate the courage.”

-Cena also clarified that he will be working events from January through December in 2025. WrestleMania 41 will not be his final match, just his final WrestleMania match.

-Drew McIntyre struck Adam Pearce and other WWE officials because he was so irate from CM Punk once again costing him the world title.

You can check out the full scrum below.

