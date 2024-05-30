Some more business figures have come in for WWE’s shows on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” this year.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that WrestleMania XL Sunday on April 7, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. generated $18,433,325 in ticket sales, making it the new record-holder for the all-time pro wrestling gate for a single-day show.

By comparison, WrestleMania XL Saturday on 4/7 in the same venue drew $17,656,965 in ticket sales.

These figures, which were obtained via the Pennsylvania State Athletic Commission, do not include ticket fees.

Featured below are ticket sales and revenue generated for the other WrestleMania XL Weekend shows, which took place at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

* SmackDown (Apr. 5): $2,022,405

* NXT Stand & Deliver (Apr. 6): $1,109,245

* WrestleMania XL Saturday (Apr. 6): $17,656,965

* WrestleMania XL Sunday (Apr. 7): $18,433,325

* Raw (Apr. 8): $2,243,015