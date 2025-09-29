More subpoenas have been issued in the ongoing WWE shareholder lawsuit against Vince McMahon and other current and former company executives.

The case, filed in Delaware Chancery Court in November 2023 on behalf of WWE shareholders and led by the Ohio Laborers’ Pension Fund, alleges McMahon “orchestrated WWE’s 2023 merger with Endeavor to ensure he remained in power,” while bypassing other potential buyers and failing to maximize shareholder value. Defendants include McMahon, Nick Khan, Paul Levesque, and former board members George Barrios and Michelle Wilson.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestle Nomics is reporting that several new subpoenas have been filed, though the documents are not yet public.

John Laurinaitis was scheduled to be deposed last Friday via Zoom from his attorney’s office, and it is presumed that took place.

This comes after Janel Grant voluntarily dismissed John Laurinaitis from the lawsuit back in May, once he agreed to provide evidence in her case against McMahon and WWE.

According to Thurston’s report, Liberty Media and private equity firm KKR are also scheduled for depositions, with both companies believed to have been potential bidders for WWE in 2023. McMahon’s personal assistants, Paul and Michael Mangieri, have been subpoenaed as well, and additional depositions are expected in the weeks ahead for the case, which is still in the discovery phase.

