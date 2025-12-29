Newly revealed court filings in an ongoing WWE shareholder lawsuit suggest that Vince McMahon’s 2022 “retirement” was widely expected inside Endeavor to be temporary.

And that a WWE sale or merger was anticipated almost immediately.

On the same day McMahon stepped down amid sexual misconduct allegations in July 2022, Endeavor executive Mark Shapiro privately texted colleagues predicting McMahon would return, overhaul the board, and either sell WWE or bring it to Endeavor.

That exact scenario unfolded within months, culminating in WWE’s 2023 merger with UFC to form TKO.

Plaintiffs allege McMahon violated his fiduciary duties by engineering a sale process designed to preserve his personal power rather than maximize shareholder value. Court records show McMahon remained in contact with Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel during his supposed exile and later used his controlling voting power to reinstate himself to WWE’s board, trigger a sale, and secure an Executive Chairman role post-merger.

The lawsuit claims McMahon’s relationship with Emanuel gave Endeavor an inside track, discouraging or limiting competing bids from groups like KKR and Liberty Media.

While WWE maintains it accepted the best available offer, plaintiffs argue the process was “pre-wired” and never allowed to fully develop, citing internal valuations that placed WWE far higher than the final deal price.

McMahon denies wrongdoing. Other WWE executives, including Nick Khan and Paul Levesque, are also named as defendants.

The case continues in Delaware Chancery Court as more internal communications are disclosed, raising further questions about whether McMahon’s return and the TKO deal were effectively planned from the start.

Featured below are some of the text messages and emails from the court filings that were obtained by POST Wrestling.