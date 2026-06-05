The legal battle surrounding WWE’s merger into TKO Group Holdings is set to head to trial next week, and a newly filed pre-trial brief from the plaintiffs has shed additional light on the case.

According to the 75-page filing, the plaintiffs continue to argue that WWE was undervalued during the 2023 merger that created TKO Group Holdings. They are reportedly seeking damages that could reach nine figures if the court rules in their favor.

One of the more notable details included in the briefing centers on the longstanding relationship between former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and TKO CEO Ari Emanuel. The filing claims the two executives had maintained ties for decades prior to the merger.

Among the examples cited was a birthday message McMahon allegedly sent Emanuel that featured a photoshopped image placing their faces on the movie poster for Step Brothers, the comedy film starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.

The plaintiffs are also arguing that McMahon never intended for his July 2022 retirement from WWE to be permanent.

According to the filing, McMahon was communicating with Emanuel roughly an hour after publicly announcing his retirement, with Emanuel already known to have an interest in acquiring WWE.

Additional details in the brief claim that by November 2022, McMahon’s legal team had begun drafting correspondence to WWE’s Board of Directors regarding a potential return to the company. Those efforts were reportedly paused after another sexual misconduct allegation surfaced against him.

By December 2022, however, McMahon allegedly contacted the Board directly and warned that he would reject any future media rights agreement or corporate transaction unless he was reinstated.

The case is scheduled to go before the Delaware Court of Chancery beginning June 8. The trial is expected to last four days and will be overseen by Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster.

A ruling is expected at a later date, though no timetable has been announced for when a final decision will be issued.