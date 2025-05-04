The plaintiffs in the ongoing WWE shareholder lawsuit have filed motions asking the Delaware Court of Chancery to force Vince McMahon to comply with discovery demands, including the release of specific documents.

According to court records, the filings were made on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestle Nomics reported, “Vince McMahon appears to be resisting or delaying full compliance with discovery in the ongoing WWE shareholder lawsuit filed last year over the TKO merger.”

The lawsuit was originally filed in November 2023 by the Laborers’ District Council and Contractors’ Pension Fund of Ohio, which is leading a group of shareholders. The plaintiffs allege that McMahon manipulated the merger process between WWE and UFC parent company Endeavor to serve his personal interests.

The case is currently in its discovery stage. The court has given McMahon until May 14 to respond to the motion. If no opposition is filed by that date, the court could approve the plaintiffs’ request by default.

The suit claims that McMahon orchestrated a “quick sale” to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel—referred to in the filing as McMahon’s “close friend and longtime ally”—and accepted a “sweetheart deal” that allowed him to remain executive chairman of TKO Group. The plaintiffs argue this arrangement shielded McMahon from increased scrutiny over the sexual misconduct allegations levied against him.

Investors also claim that WWE board members created a “sham sales process” that heavily favored Endeavor while intentionally sidelining at least two competing all-cash offers that allegedly offered more favorable terms but sought to remove McMahon from power.