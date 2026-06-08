The WWE shareholders lawsuit surrounding the company’s sale to Endeavor appears headed toward a resolution before ever reaching the courtroom.

After reports surfaced late last week that the highly anticipated Delaware Chancery Court trial had been removed from the court calendar, it has now been confirmed that the parties involved have reached an agreement in principle to settle the case.

According to Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling, Delaware Court of Chancery Court Administrator Tamara Burton confirmed on Sunday that the trial, which was scheduled to begin on Monday, June 8, has officially been canceled.

“Burton this afternoon tells me the parties have reached an agreement in principle,” Thurston wrote. “‘At the parties’ request, the trial is cancelled. The parties have advised the court that they will present the settlement for approval in due course.’”

The development follows reports from Friday indicating the four-day trial was no longer listed on the Delaware Chancery Court calendar.

While the cancellation was confirmed shortly thereafter, there was initially no indication whether the two sides had finalized a settlement.

Sunday’s update appears to answer that question.

The lawsuit was filed by WWE shareholders who alleged that the company’s sale process was structured in a way that favored keeping Vince McMahon in power rather than maximizing value for shareholders.

The case centered on claims that WWE’s board and key executives steered the process toward a transaction that would preserve McMahon’s influence following his return to the company.

Had the trial moved forward, several high-profile figures were expected to testify, including Vince McMahon, WWE President Nick Khan, Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, TKO President Mark Shapiro, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, and others connected to the transaction.

Now, with a settlement agreement reportedly in place, attention shifts to the formal approval process and any additional details that may emerge regarding the terms of the resolution.

Burton this afternoon tells me the parties have reached an agreement in principle. “At the parties' request, the trial is cancelled. The parties have advised the court that they will present the settlement for approval in due course.” https://t.co/ncdwqR0uhm — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) June 7, 2026