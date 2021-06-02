As noted, WWE announced the releases of Braun Strowman, Lana, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy and Santana Garrett today.

It was reported by Fightful Select that Riott’s release seemed to shake the WWE roster the most, based on reactions from wrestlers still with the company. Riott was universally popular in the locker room, and was often commended for her hard work.

Riott signed with WWE in 2016. She just competed on last Friday’s SmackDown, teaming with Liv Morgan for a loss to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka.

Much of the same goes for Murphy. Word is that he just wasn’t in the “creative forecast for WWE” as of late. There had been pitches for Murphy to team with Wesley Blake once again before today’s departure, but the pitches were shot down. Murphy was said to be easy to work with, and generally receptive to creative.

Murphy signed with WWE in 2013 and leaves the company as a one-time NXT Tag Team Champion, a one-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion, and a one-time RAW Tag Team Champion. He last competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in April. Before that his last singles match was a DQ loss to Cesaro on the March 12 SmackDown.

Stay tuned for more on today’s WWE cuts.

