AJ Lee is coming back.

It’s what everyone has been expecting, particularly since WWE Clash in Paris and WWE Raw wrapped this past Sunday and Monday.

Now, thanks to WWE Shop, it appears all but confirmed.

The official merchandise outlet for WWE appeared to spoil the return of AJ Lee, who is expected to make her return to the company to join the ongoing Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch rivalry with CM Punk.

“Hey there,” a message from WWE Shop read in response to a fan asking where AJ Lee merchandise is, and if he’s supposed to wear normal clothes to SmackDown on Friday in she and Punk’s hometown of Chicago. “Of course, we wouldn’t expect that.”

The statement continued, “With AJ Lee’s return to the ring, we are looking to have some fire gear hopefully in time for WrestlePalooza. Be sure you’re signed up for emails and get the latest updates on new live inventory. Happy shopping!”

As noted, CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch is rumored for WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN on September 20 in Indianapolis, IN.