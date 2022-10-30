WWE Shop is now selling Brothers Of Destruction (Kane and The Undertaker) signature series Tag Team Championship belts.
The title is based on the WWE Tag Team Championship belt that was in use from 1985 until 2002 with a redesigned look to honor the WWE Hall of Famer.
Fans can get their own belt and pre-ordering is now available for $499.99 The following description is listed:
Rhinestone embellishments
Embossed leather applique
Snap fasteners
Custom details
Printed graphics on carrying bag
Material: 100% Polyurethane – Strap; 100% Zinc Alloy – Center and Side Plates
Officially licensed
Imported
Brand: WWE Authentic
The Undertaker and Kane are nearly unstoppable forces on their own, but they leave biblical devastation in their wake when they join forces as The Brothers of Destruction. Commemorate over two decades of The Phenom and The Big Red Monster decimating the WWE landscape with this Signature Series replica title belt. Kane’s Hellfire and The Undertaker’s Deadman imagery meet in the middle of this World Tag Team Championship, making it the perfect dark and disturbing addition to any discerning fan’s WWE collection.