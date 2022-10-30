WWE Shop is now selling Brothers Of Destruction (Kane and The Undertaker) signature series Tag Team Championship belts.

The title is based on the WWE Tag Team Championship belt that was in use from 1985 until 2002 with a redesigned look to honor the WWE Hall of Famer.

Fans can get their own belt and pre-ordering is now available for $499.99 The following description is listed:

Rhinestone embellishments

Embossed leather applique

Snap fasteners

Custom details

Printed graphics on carrying bag

Material: 100% Polyurethane – Strap; 100% Zinc Alloy – Center and Side Plates

Officially licensed

Imported

Brand: WWE Authentic