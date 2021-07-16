WWE Shop is selling replica Winged Eagle Title belts.
Fans can get their own belt and pre-ordering is now available. The following description is listed:
INTRODUCING THE BRAND-NEW DUAL PLATED WINGED EAGLE CHAMPIONSHIP REPLICA
It was the Championship Title that defined the majority of the 1990’s and has remained a fan favorite ever since. This updated replica version was held by legends such as Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage during the late 80’s/early 90’s and features dual-plating and a curved center plate. We’ve also made some adjustments to make this the closest replica to the original that we’ve ever produced!
We heard you loud and clear! Re-introducing the Winged Eagle Championship Title! This updated replica version features dual-plating, a curved center plate, raised lettering, deeper tooling and more! Head to #WWEShop to get yours today! #WWEhttps://t.co/kBi3mCgIDm pic.twitter.com/81HDLSWx1i
