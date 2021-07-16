WWE Shop is selling replica Winged Eagle Title belts.

Fans can get their own belt and pre-ordering is now available. The following description is listed:

INTRODUCING THE BRAND-NEW DUAL PLATED WINGED EAGLE CHAMPIONSHIP REPLICA It was the Championship Title that defined the majority of the 1990’s and has remained a fan favorite ever since. This updated replica version was held by legends such as Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage during the late 80’s/early 90’s and features dual-plating and a curved center plate. We’ve also made some adjustments to make this the closest replica to the original that we’ve ever produced!