WWE Shop is now selling Ultimate Warrior signature Championship belts.
The title is a replica of the Winged Eagle WWE Championship with a redesigned look to honor the WWE Hall of Famer.
Fans can get their own belt and pre-ordering is now available for $499.99 The following description is listed:
-
Snap fasteners
-
Suitable for waist sizes up to 46”
-
Custom details
-
Printed graphics on carrying bag
-
Main plate measures approx. 11.375” x 8.88”, thickness measures approx. 6.5mm
-
First side plate measures approx. 3.09” x 4.95”; thickness measures approx. 5mm
-
Second side plate measures approx. 3.16” x 4.4”; thickness measures approx. 5mm
-
W side plate measures approx. 2.4” x 1.93”; thickness measures approx. 5mm
-
End cap measures approx. 4.94” x 3.38”; thickness measures approx. 7mm
-
Strap measures approx. 55.06” x 11.53”; thickness measures approx. 6mm
-
Weighs approx. 6.61lbs.
-
Material: 100% Polyurethane – Strap; 100% Zinc Alloy – Center and Side Plates
-
Officially licensed
-
Imported
-
Brand: WWE Authentic
Celebrate 35 years of the Ultimate Warrior with this Signature Series Championship Replica Title Belt. Only a handful of WWE Legends have staked claim to the coveted World Heavyweight Championship. Bring home one of the most prestigious prizes in sports entertainment history by grabbing this Replica title belt. Modeled after the one held by the sports entertainment icons of yesteryear, this is the perfect addition to any devout WWE fan’s collection.