WWE Shop is now selling Ultimate Warrior signature Championship belts.

The title is a replica of the Winged Eagle WWE Championship with a redesigned look to honor the WWE Hall of Famer.

Fans can get their own belt and pre-ordering is now available for $499.99 The following description is listed:

Snap fasteners

Suitable for waist sizes up to 46”

Custom details

Printed graphics on carrying bag

Main plate measures approx. 11.375” x 8.88”, thickness measures approx. 6.5mm

First side plate measures approx. 3.09” x 4.95”; thickness measures approx. 5mm

Second side plate measures approx. 3.16” x 4.4”; thickness measures approx. 5mm

W side plate measures approx. 2.4” x 1.93”; thickness measures approx. 5mm

End cap measures approx. 4.94” x 3.38”; thickness measures approx. 7mm

Strap measures approx. 55.06” x 11.53”; thickness measures approx. 6mm

Weighs approx. 6.61lbs.

Material: 100% Polyurethane – Strap; 100% Zinc Alloy – Center and Side Plates

Officially licensed

Imported

Brand: WWE Authentic