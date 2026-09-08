WWE’s collaboration with Atlanta’s Magic City has brought a T-shirt and hoodie to WWE Shop. The apparel is branded for the September 6 edition of Sunday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta.

The official store lists the black T-shirt at \$34.99 and the black pullover hoodie at \$59.99. Both product pages identify the items as officially licensed WWE Authentic merchandise.

WWE promoted the collaboration with the Atlanta strip club on September 4. Its announcement also advertised a hoodie exclusive to the venue.

The online store listings were still available when checked on September 8, after the Atlanta event.

Sources: WWE on Instagram | WWE Shop T-shirt | WWE Shop hoodie