Looking for a new way to start your day?

Look no further!

Kick off your mornings with a nice bowl of “Frosted YEETs” cereal, the new breakfast offering from your favorite YEET-tastic WWE Superstar, “Main Event” Jey Uso.

That’s right.

Now available at WWE Shop for $19.99 for a two-pack is the brand new cereal called “Frosted YEETs,” which, of course, features Mr. YEET himself, “Main Event” Jey Uso on the box.

The official description for the new product from WWE Shop reads as follows: