WWE Shop has some interesting new “merchandise” centered around ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio.

The official merchandise website for WWE is now offering Dominik Mysterio toilet paper.

You read that right.

Dominik Mysterio toilet paper, a roll of which costs $12.99.

The official description for the product reads as follows:

“”Dirty” Dominik Mysterio has used some nasty tactics to get one over on his former “Mami” Rhea Ripley, so give him the same treatment with this Dominik Mysterio toilet paper. This bathroom necessity features the face of Rey Mysterio’s ungrateful son printed on it, so you know exactly what to do with that mug.”

Get your “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio toilet paper today at Shop.WWE.com.