“Cero Miedo!”

WWE appears to be doing all but outright spoiling a “mystery” debut on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw.

Ahead of the sophomore installment of WWE Raw on Netflix this evening at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, WWE has been advertising Chad Gable of American Made against a “mystery luchador,” whom WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque noted was “exactly who we think it is.”

In an update, the official merchandise website at WWE Shop is openly selling Penta El Zero Miedo merchandise, including masks and t-shirts, with the former AEW star himself appearing on the page containing his items.

WWE’s various official social media channels have started promoting the new merchandise ahead of tonight’s Raw on Netflix show.

For a complete WWE Raw on Netflix preview for tonight, click here.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage from San Jose, CA.