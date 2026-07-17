WWE is highlighting the rich history of Madison Square Garden ahead of this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The company returns to the “World’s Most Famous Arena” on Saturday, July 18, with the special airing live at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally. Ahead of the event, WWE released the opening video that will kick off the broadcast, celebrating the venue’s iconic place in sports and entertainment history.

Narrated by Joe Tessitore, the video looks back at memorable moments from Madison Square Garden, including the birth of Hulkamania and the New York Knicks’ 2025-2026 championship run.

“For generations, this building has been the heartbeat of New York,” Tessitore says. “A place where championships are won. Icons are born. And moments become memories that last forever. And now, on a red hot summer Saturday night in Manhattan, WWE returns home to Madison Square Garden.”

The show will also feature a special appearance by 2026 NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, who is scheduled to appear alongside World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns.

The advertised card for Saturday Night’s Main Event includes CM Punk & Cody Rhodes vs. Sami Zayn & Gunther, Brie Bella & Paige defending the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Fatal Influence’s Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid, Danhausen facing JD McDonagh in a No Disqualification match, and Bayley taking on Lyra Valkyria.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results coverage.