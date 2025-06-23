KSI had big plans for his entrance at the recent Fanatics Fest, but WWE quickly put a stop to them.

Taking to social media, KSI revealed that he originally wanted to use Christian’s iconic theme song for his entrance at the multi-day convention. However, WWE shut the idea down, likely due to Christian’s current status as a member of the AEW roster. That didn’t stop KSI from singing a few lines of the song anyway.

KSI has made multiple appearances for WWE in recent years and has even taken bumps, including an RKO from Randy Orton.

Outside of the ring, he co-owns the PRIME brand with Logan Paul, a former U.S. Champion who joined WWE in 2022.

KSI asked for Christian Cage’s song for his entrance but they said no 💀 pic.twitter.com/q5vGrpjhEe — KSI NEWS (@ksinews_) June 22, 2025

Joe Hendry’s WrestleMania 41 experience may not have ended in victory, but the TNA star still views the moment as a major personal win.

At the April 2025 pay-per-view event, Hendry stepped in for the injured Kevin Owens to face Randy Orton. Though he was quickly defeated by the Legend Killer, the opportunity to perform on WWE’s grandest stage wasn’t lost on him.

Speaking on a recent episode of the “WrestleBinge” podcast, Hendry shared why he remains proud of the moment. He said,

“It was unbelievable to be involved in Randy Orton’s 20th WrestleMania — an absolute legend in the business and awesome to work with. I was very fortunate to be in that position and grateful to Randy, TNA, and WWE for collaborating to make it happen. Sure, it wasn’t the result I wanted, but getting the TNA World Championship in front of the WrestleMania crowd was an unprecedented moment.”

Since then, Hendry has lost the TNA World Championship to WWE NXT’s Trick Williams, who has been making appearances for both brands in a groundbreaking crossover.

While his primary focus remains on professional wrestling, Hendry recently shared with Matt Aguilar of ComicBook.com that one of his other big dreams is to write for South Park. He said,

“Believe it or not, I’ve got a few dream jobs. Pro wrestling is obviously number one. I’ve pursued music pretty seriously — and I still do — with my entrance song and recording tracks. I’ve also been involved in combat sports, competed in Judo at a high level, and won national titles in amateur wrestling. But one dream I don’t think I’ve ever talked about is writing for South Park. That’s something I’d absolutely love to do. Maybe now it’s even possible — who knows? Maybe I should reach out. But yeah, I’d really love that opportunity.”

He also revealed that his favorite South Park character is Butters.