Rick Achberger, better known to wrestling fans as “WWE Sign Guy,” has passed away.

Achberger became a familiar face to WWE fans over the years, regularly appearing in the crowd wearing his trademark blue work shirt and red hat while holding up signs during shows.

A dedicated wrestling fan, Achberger reportedly attended between 40 and 50 events per year. He was most recently seen at the May 1 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Lance Petersen announced Achberger’s passing on Sunday, September 27, noting that he had dealt with health issues in recent years before his condition worsened over the past month.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of WWE Sign Guy Rick Achberger, today Sunday 9/27/26,” Petersen wrote. “He was an absolute great guy and loved talking with fans at the shows.

“He tackled some health problems a couple of years ago, but last month began to go downhill rapidly. Rest in peace.”

Former WWE producer and wrestler Road Dogg Brian James also reposted the news of Achberger’s passing.