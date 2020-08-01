WWE Signs Another Former EVOLVE Star To An NXT Contract

NXT’s loaded roaster has added another name.

According to Sportskeeda, former EVOLVE star “Retro” Anthony Greene has been signed by WWE, and will be headed towards the yellow-and-black brand. Greene joins Leon Ruff, whose signing was announced a couple days ago.

The report also mentions that EVOLVE’s Curt Stallion may also be on the verge of signing, but that has not been confirmed. You can check out a promo from Greene put out by WWE, which aired prior to EVOLVE’s 131 event that aired on the WWE network.