A new report has surfaced revealing that WWE has signed another top talent from the independent circuit days after the signing of Christian Casanova.

According to Fightful Select, pro-wrestling star Blake Christian is joining the company following an impressive run with IMPACT Wrestling, where he had been competing regularly and even had a strong showing in their Super X Cup. He’s also recently worked tapings for NJPW Strong, the promotion’s U.S. based show that films from California.

The report mentions that there was a clear indication Christian had signed somewhere as he recently lost a career vs. title matchup with Game Changer Wrestling, another federation he appeared for regularly. The details of the contract are not yet determined, but one would assume he’s on a developmental deal and will be traveling to Florida to go through WWE’s Performance Center.

