WWE has signed top indie talent Anthony Henry.

Henry has been rumored to be signing with WWE for several months now. He finished up with Premiere Wrestling Xperience over the weekend and had a farewell at the show, then tweeted a goodbye to the promotion on Twitter. PWInsider has confirmed that Henry has signed with WWE, and is headed to begin training at the WWE Performance Center ahead of his eventual WWE NXT debut.

It was reported in October 2020 that Henry had attended a recent WWE Performance Center tryout. He had also worked a WWE tryout in December 2019, and had announced last summer that he planned to retire at the end of 2020. Plans obviously changed as Henry, who made his pro wrestling debut back in 2002, has signed with WWE.

The 36 year old Henry is a former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion with JD Drake, who he wrestled at the end of Saturday’s PWX show in Rock Hill, South Carolina. He has also wrestled for the NWA and FIP, among other promotions.

You can see Henry’s Twitter statement on finishing up with PWX below, along with comments on his final match against Drake.

He wrote, “Hopefully, I am able to make everyone proud during the next step in my career!”

Stay tuned for more on Henry signing with WWE.

With that being said, I am extremely proud of my matches last night, especially the last fight with @RealJDDrake. Once it drops, please go watch it. We left all out in the ring. https://t.co/uSUYgQeiu2 — Anthony Henry (@Antnyhenry) January 17, 2021

