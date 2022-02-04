WWE has signed the daughter of former Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella.

Marella appeared on the “Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw” podcast with WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Gerald Brisco, and revealed that WWE has signed his daughter, Bianca Carelli. She has tried out for WWE in the past, but has now been hired and will report to the WWE Performance Center later this month.

“My daughter is starting at the PC in two weeks. She got hired,” Marella revealed. “She’s a beast, man. She’s going to be an absolute top-tier player. She was identified from a young child. You know, she won her school speeches and she was Ms. Teen Ontario, she’s a television personality and she’s tall and she’s strong. In a couple of years, I can’t wait to go to WrestleMania just as a parent going to watch their kid. I don’t want to do anything, I don’t want to sign, I don’t want to talk to anybody. I’m just here to watch my kid and I just cannot wait for that. But now. I’ve got a three-year-old and a six-month-old. And this whole new chapter of growing up in the country with like, chickens, it’s a whole.”

Carelli got into bodybuilding and pageants years ago, and then pro wrestling. Just last year she graduated from Western University in Canada with a Bachelor’s Degree in Biological and Biomedical Sciences. She also moved to Orlando last year to pursue her pro wrestling career, and trained at the Dudley Academy ran by WWE Hall of Famer & Producer D-Von Dudley.

Carelli’s Twitter bio bills herself as a “Pro-wrestling Beauty Queen with a Bachelor of Science.”

Carelli made her main promotion debut at the all-women’s NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view back in August, competing in the Gauntlet Match won by Chelsea Green. She entered the match at #3 and was the first elimination, pinned by Jennacide.

Stay tuned for more. You can see a few related photos and clips below:

Goodnight! Wishing everybody a happy and positive week ahead 💕 pic.twitter.com/LbFzQvxAcW — Bianca Carelli (@CarelliBianca) January 31, 2022

Been working so hard! Finally paying off 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/g68Nd9I707 — Bianca Carelli (@CarelliBianca) December 10, 2021

Facebook memory popped up… 9 years ago!!!! Wow! Time flies 😭 pic.twitter.com/umEyUpOYMH — Bianca Carelli (@CarelliBianca) December 3, 2021

Going for princess jasmine on the beach vibes 🧞‍♂️👸🏻 pic.twitter.com/Rudaw5g2T6 — Bianca Carelli (@CarelliBianca) November 28, 2021

All those years of boxing definitely paid off 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/QcTcNxonHV — Bianca Carelli (@CarelliBianca) November 14, 2021

https://twitter.com/CarelliBianca/status/1433452598661689344

Day two of D-Von Dudley Academy! pic.twitter.com/xwI1pdjUhF — Bianca Carelli (@CarelliBianca) September 15, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.