WWE and Disney have signed their first deal together.

Disney has agreed to an exclusive agreement that will see them carry the WWE Network in Indonesia, according to Sports Business Journal.

The deal will make the WWE Network available on Disney+ Hotstar, beginning this Sunday, January 30 with the Royal Rumble event that takes place the day before.

The new Disney – WWE agreement will also make all WWE events available to Disney+ Hotstar subscribers via a standard subscription. All events will be covered in the Bahasa Indonesian language, and English.

This is the first actual deal between WWE and Disney, but the two entertainment giants already have an established working relationship. WWE previously signed deals with FOX in Latin America, which were inherited by Disney as part of its 2019 acquisition of FOX entertainment assets. Disney-majority-owned Hulu also holds the United States re-air rights for RAW and SmackDown, which are up at the end of the year, and the U.S. rights to WWE Main Event.



