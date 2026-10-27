WWE has reportedly added another athlete with a unique background to its developmental talent roster.

According to a report from Mike Johnson, WWE has signed Hidetora Hanada, a former college football player and accomplished sumo wrestler who previously participated in the company’s NIL (Next In Line) program.

Hanada visited WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, in 2025, where he took part in a tryout as the company evaluated his potential transition into professional wrestling.

Before pursuing an opportunity with WWE, Hanada played college football at Colorado State University. He also enjoyed considerable success in sumo wrestling, a sport he began competing in during his high school years.

His accomplishments include winning championships at the Junior World Sumo Championships in both 2018 and 2019.

Hanada officially joined WWE’s NIL program in 2025, allowing him to begin developing a relationship with the company while completing his collegiate athletic career.

He graduated from college in December 2025 and has now reportedly signed a contract with WWE.

(H/T: PWInsider)