Fred Rosser has returned to WWE nearly nine years after his departure from the company, this time in a coaching role at the WWE Performance Center.

Best known to WWE fans as Darren Young, Rosser spent more than a decade with the company before his release in 2017. During that run, he was a member of the original Nexus faction alongside Wade Barrett, David Otunga and several other rising stars.

Young captured gold during his run, picking up the WWE Tag Team Championships alongside Titus O’Neil as part of the Prime Time Players.

Rosser confirmed his return in a lengthy social media post, reflecting on how much things have changed since he was last part of WWE and what it means to now help develop the company’s next generation of talent.

“Nine years ago today, I was released from WWE. Today, I’m back at WWE NXT, fighting back tears of joy every time I pull up to the Performance Center and grateful for the opportunity to give back to the next generation. I’m always hearing what WWE is looking for NOW I’m able to see it for myself and be a sponge in this environment.”

Having previously trained at the Performance Center as an active competitor, Rosser now finds himself on the other side of the developmental process, using his own experiences to help younger wrestlers prepare for their careers.

“I once stood in this environment, beating on my craft alongside incredible coaches, and quickly made my way to the main roster. Now, I’m back sharing those experiences and helping shape the future.”

Rosser also made sure to acknowledge his history with the original version of NXT, where he competed before the brand evolved into WWE’s primary developmental system.

“And when you talk about NXT, don’t forget the ORIGINAL NXT! MR. NO DAYS OFF baby!

“Nine years later, still standing, still inspiring, and STILL NO DAYS OFF!”

The former WWE Tag Team Champion closed his announcement by thanking the company for the opportunity and bringing back one of his familiar catchphrases.

“WWE, thank you for the opportunity.

“You know what time it is?

“IT’S TIME TO GO TO WORK!”

Rosser last wrestled for WWE on an episode of Main Event in January 2017, several months before his departure from the company.