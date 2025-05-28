WWE has secured a new long-term sponsorship, this time partnering with Seagram’s for a multi-year agreement. As part of the deal, Seagram’s will roll out three new canned alcoholic beverages, marking WWE’s debut in the ready-to-drink alcohol market. The collaboration will also extend into WWE programming, with Seagram’s branding featured in a match at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event.

Sports Business Journal released the following:

WWE is partnering with Montreal-based Seagram’s to launch three canned drinks, marking WWE’s first licensed ready-to-drink alcohol products. As part of the multi-year partnership creating the Seagram’s Escapes Spiked WWE Series, Seagram’s will receive sponsorship on prominent LED signage such as the ring skirt and ring posts, and in-show sponsored graphics during one match at Money In The Bank. Sponsorship integrations are also expected at other shows such as SummerSlam and Survivor Series. The partnership includes the launch of a custom digital content series featuring WWE talent and in-market appearances by talent at Seagram’s-sponsored events.

The Seagram’s WWE branding for the canned products was created by design studio Sister Mary in partnership with Rochester, N.Y.-based brewing company FIFCO USA. The studio took inspiration from WWE championship belts, with each flavor reimagined as a different “title belt,” wrapping the can in a jewel-encrusted design. WWE isn’t the only giant to enter the ready-to-drink space. The Dodgers and Surfside, UFC and Atomic Brands and many others have all signed their own deals in the booming category.