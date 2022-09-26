WWE has reached a new deal to create custom WWE Title plates for SEC (Southeastern Conference) teams.

WWE has secured licenses to produce custom side plates featuring the logos of all 14 SEC college sports teams that can be outfitted on replica WWE Title belts, according to Sports Business Journal.

The side plates will be available for purchase later this fall ahead of the conference championship games.

WWE began the tradition of gifting replica title belts with custom side plates to champions of other sports back in 2013, when the Boston Red Sox won the MLB World Series. The company struck a deal in 2021 that allows fans to order custom belts for all MLB teams.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair held a custom Tennessee-branded title belt during her appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay this past Saturday, as seen below.

