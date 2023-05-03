WWE has signed Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock.

A new report from ESPN’s Marc Raimondi notes that Mensah-Stock has officially signed a WWE contract. WWE confirmed the signing but terms were not confirmed.

The 30 year old Mensah-Stock reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Monday to begin training in WWE’s developmental program. Her goal is to make it to WWE’s main roster within one year.

Mensah-Stock made her first WWE appearance at SummerSlam 2021, appearing in the ring with fellow Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson. She then appeared on the November 16, 2021 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 as she and husband Jacob Stock were shown sitting in the crowd before the main event. Mensah-Stock was acknowledged on TV and inside the WWE Performance Center, and received a “USA!” chant from the crowd. She later spoke with Samantha Irvin after the show.

Mensah-Stock won an Olympic gold medal in freestyle wrestling at 68 kilograms during the Tokyo Games in 2021. She has been considering a run with WWE since then, but continued on with her amateur wrestling career, winning her second world title in September 2022 at the Senior World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

WWE touted how Mensah-Stock is one of the most decorated athletes in the history of women’s wrestling, winning gold medals at the Pan American Championships, Pan American Games, World Championships, and the Olympics.

