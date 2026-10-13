The WWE ID program continues to undergo changes, with another independent wrestling standout officially joining the developmental initiative.

During Monday night’s WWN Proving Ground event in Florida, it was announced that Richard Adonis has signed a WWE ID deal. The 25-year-old prospect was presented with his contract by WWE ID player/coach Timothy Thatcher, who also competed against Conan Lycan at the event.

Known as “The Silver Snake,” Adonis previously participated in WWE’s SummerSlam week tryouts in August and worked an NXT dark match last month.

The Florida native made his professional wrestling debut on November 18, 2017, and has trained under several notable names, including WWE Hall of Famer Afa The Wild Samoan, Pete Dunne, James Drake and Zack Gibson.

Adonis has also gained experience competing for the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

His signing comes amid a period of significant roster movement within the WWE ID program. Adonis joins Monica Monroe, Josiah Jean and Conan Lycan as recent additions, while Laynie Luck, Marcus Mathers and Sam Holloway have all departed the initiative (more details via links below).