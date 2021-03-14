According to PW Insider, Australian wrestling stars Matty Wahlberg and Steph De Lander are the latest to be signed by WWE, with both talents headed to the NXT brand.

A little background, Wahlberg made his debut in the business back in 2017 after training under Madison Eagles and current NJPW star Robbie Eagles. Back in 2019 he appeared in the Australian version of Survivor, and has been labeled as one of the country’s best wrestlers.

De Lander also debuted in 2017 and also trained under Madison Eagles. She has primarily been appearing for the PWA since the pandemic began last year, but American fans may recognize her from the indie scene as she consistently worked for Black Label Pro, SHIMMER, and IWA Mid-South.