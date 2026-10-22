WWE has reportedly signed another athlete to a developmental contract.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Elly Finch has signed with WWE following her participation in the company’s tryouts over SummerSlam weekend.

Finch comes from an athletic background, having competed in shot put for Michigan State University’s track and field team.

Before attending Michigan State, Finch made history as the first female athlete to play varsity football at Royal Oak High School in Michigan. She played multiple positions, including tackle, left guard, and middle linebacker, before graduating in 2023.

Finch is expected to be officially announced as part of WWE’s next recruitment class.