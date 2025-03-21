It’s that time of the year!

The nominees for several categories for the 2025 WWE Slammys have been unveiled.

WWE released the following categories and nominations for multiple Slammy Awards on Friday:

— The Slammy Awards’ ‘2025 Female Superstar of the Year’ nominees:

• Liv Morgan

• Rhea Ripley

• Bayley

• Nia Jax

• Tiffany Stratton

• Chelsea Green

• IYO SKY

— The Slammy Awards’ ‘2025 Male Superstar of the Year’ nominees:

• Cody Rhodes

• Roman Reigns

• GUNTHER

• CM Punk

• Damian Priest

• Drew McIntyre

• Jey Uso

• Seth Rollins

— The Slammy Awards’ ‘2025 NXT Superstar of the Year’ nominees:

• Oba Femi

• Roxanne Perez

• Trick Williams

• Ethan Page

• Giulia

• Kelani Jordan

— The Slammy Awards’ ‘2025 Social Star of the Year’ nominees:

• Drew McIntyre

• Chelsea Green

— The Slammy Awards’ ‘2025 Breakout Superstar of the Year’ nominees:

• Bron Breakker

• Lyra Valkyria

• Penta

• Oba Femi

• Giulia

• Tiffany Stratton

• Jacob Fatu

• Chelsea Green

• Stephanie Vaquer

— The Slammy Awards’ 2025 ‘Most Memorable Entrance’ nominees:

• Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania

• Jey Uso on Raw on the Netflix debut with Travis Scott

• Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

• The Rock at WrestleMania

• Bayley at WrestleMania

• Randy Orton at WWE Bash in Berlin

• Seth Rollins at WrestleMania with the Philadelphia Mummers Band

• Sami Zayn in Montreal with Jey Uso

• Sami Zayn at WrestleMania with Kevin Owens and Chad Gable

• Logan Paul at SummerSlam with MGK

• Dominik Mysterio at WWE Bad Blood with Liv Morgan in the Low Rider

• Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle

Check out the rest of the categories and nominees, and cast your votes at WWE.com.