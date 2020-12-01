The 2020 WWE Slammy Awards have been confirmed to air later this month.

There’s no word on the exact date for the Slammy Awards, but a new graphic from the WWE Network confirms that the ceremony will air in December.

The WWE Slammy Awards have not aired since 2015. WWE aired the Year-End Awards in 2018 and 2019 instead.

There will also be a new Broken Skull Sessions episode with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin interviewing WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, plus new specials on WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, a new WWE Superstar Gaming Series, and more.

The WWE Network Twitter account confirmed the following programs to air this month:

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre’s “Drew & A” with Matthew McConaughey (this weekend)

* NXT Takeover: WarGames 2020 (this weekend)

* WWE 24: Keith Lee (this weekend)

* WWE Day Of: Survivor Series 2020

* WWE Untold: Bill Goldberg’s Streak

* WWE Break It Down: Asuka

* First Look at the WWE Icons docuseries premiering in 2021

* Broken Skull Sessions: Drew McIntyre

* WWE TLC 2020 on December 20

* 2020 WWE Slammy Awards

* 10 Best Matches of 2020

* WWE Superstar Gaming Series

Streaming your way this month on WWE Network. 👀 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/b5d4We7gsk — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 1, 2020

