– The 1200th episode of WWE SmackDown opens live on FOX as Michael Cole welcomes us to the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The pyro goes off inside the arena. Cole recalls the first SmackDown episode on April 29, 1999 in New Haven, CT. Cole is joined at ringside by Pat McAfee, who talks about what an honor it is to be on the 1200th episode.

– Ronda Rousey comes walking past the announcers, and goes straight to the ring. They acknowledge her suspension and wonder why she’s here tonight. Rousey stands in the middle of the ring and takes the mic.

Rousey calls for the SmackDown theme music to be cut. She says she paid her fine last week, and then some, so she’s not leaving tonight until she is reinstated. It sounds like Rousey may have some mic troubles but her mic is still on as she calls for someone to come out and un-suspend her. Some fans chant for Rousey in French. Rousey says she’s not leaving until she gets what she came for. Adam Pearce comes out with security and says he can’t just lift the suspension because Rousey wants him to. He says they’ve had this talk before and that is above his pay grade. Pearce understands she’s frustrated but she can’t hijack the show like this.

Pearce asks respectfully for Rousey to please leave the ring. Fans boo. Rousey says she chose to leave peacefully last week. It sounds like fans chant for Brock Lesnar but then they chant for Rousey. Rousey tells Pearce to please don’t make her choose violence. Pearce sends some security guards into the ring. Rousey fights them both off s fans cheer her on. Two more guards hit the ring but Rousey takes them out as well. She teases snapping the arm of one guard as Pearce begs and pleads with her from ringside. Rousey drops down into the armbar anyway as fans cheer her on.

Pearce calls for police officers now. Rousey confronts the two cops and Pearce on the entrance-way as a “break their arms!” chant starts up. Rousey now has her hands cuffed behind her back as fans boo. The officers and Pearce escort a handcuffed Rousey to the backstage area. The camera cuts backstage and Rousey is asking if this is below their pay grade. The cops place Rousey into the back of a squad car, and she tells Pearce he has a nice haircut. The sirens start up and Rousey is driven away.

– A black SUV pulls into the backstage parking lot area as Ronda Rousey is driven away in the police car. The driver hops out and opens the back door, and out comes Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Fans in the arena pop for Reigns as he enters the building. We go to commercial.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament First Round Match: Natalya and Sonya Deville vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

Back from the break and Natalya and Sonya Deville are wrapping their entrances as Samantha Irvin does the introductions. Natalya gets a Canadian pop. We see the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on display at ringside. McAfee and Cole turn around to see RAW Superstars Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai taking their seats in the front row behind the announcers. They taunt the Superstars in the ring some. Out next comes Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of WWE NXT. Cole shows us a video package hyping up Toxic Attraction. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose is not with them. Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark were supposed to represent NXT in this match but it was announced earlier today that Stark was injured in Tuesday’s NXT Heatwave loss to Rose, and that Lyons also is not medically cleared to compete.

The bell rings and Dolin locks up with Natalya, and then breaks after Natalya gets the upperhand. Bayley and her crew are taunting the tag teams from the crow. Dolin gets the upperhand on Natalya and shows off but gets rolled up from behind for 2. Deville tags in and rolls Dolin for a 1 count. The winners of this match will face Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez next Friday night.

Deville tangles with Dolin and levels her in the middle of the ring. They run the ropes but Deville hits a Spear for a jackknife pin for 2. Dolin rocks Deville but has a hurricanrana blocked. Deville goes on and rocks her with a right hand. Dolin sends Deville to the ropes and in comes Jayne with a big knee strike for a 2 count. Deville slams Jayne’s head over and over into the turnbuckles. Jayne comes back and sends Deville head-first into the ring post.

Jayne capitalizes while Deville is down at ringside, leaping off the apron. Dolin takes out Natalya as she rushes over. Dolin then sends Natalya into the steel ring steps. Toxic Attraction stands tall at ringside as we go back to a break.

Back from the break and Dolin drops Deville for 2. Dolin sends her tot he corner and in comes Jayne for a few double team moves in the corner. Jayne with a corner cannonball to Deville for a 2 count. Jayne shows some frustration now as fans rally. Jayne runs into a big boot. Deville also knocks Dolin down on the apron. Deville then knocks Dolin off the apron to the floor. Deville charges but Jayne drops her with a back elbow. Jayne taunts Deville, Natalya and the fans to boos now. Jayne tries to use the Sharpshooter but Deville rocks her. Deville finally makes the tag and in comes Natalya running wild to a big pop. Natalya with offense and two big suplexes to Jayne in the middle of the ring.

Natalya runs into a back elbow but Natalya comes right back with a German suplex and some more trash talking. Jayne blocks the Sharpshooter and kicks her away. Jayne rocks Natalya and in comes Dolin with a superkick. Jayne with a big clothesline to Natalya for 2. Jayne ends up sending both competitors to the floor. She follows but Deville fights back and sends Jayne into the barrier right in front of the RAW heels. They laugh and taunt Deville. Deville gets up but Jayne drops her with a big boot in front of the RAW heels.

Dolin rolls Natalya up into the ring for a 2 count off the distraction. Natalya comes back and hits the big discus clothesline for a pop. Natalya runs into an elbow in the corner. Jayne is legal but Natalya misses the tag and applies the Sharpshooter to Dolin in the middle of the ring. Jayne takes advantage and pins Natalya out of nowhere to advance.

Winners: Toxic Attraction

– After the match, Toxic Attraction stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Bayley, SKY and Kai talk more trash from ringside as the announcers confirm Toxic Attraction vs. Rodriguez and Aliyah next Friday. Monday’s RAW will feature SKY and Kai vs. Asuka and Alexa Bliss.

– Still to come, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre will face off.

– We see Montreal’s own Sami Zayn backstage and fans pop for him. A security guard is outside of Roman Reigns’ locker room suite. He says Reigns wants to see Sami. Fans in the arena chant for Sami. Sami knocks on the door and it opens, and we see Reigns sitting on his couch. Reigns asks how everything is going and Sami says he’s been representing The Bloodline. Sami shows Reigns his Bloodline t-shirt and says that has been going good… actually that’s not true, it’s been dicey as of late, if Sami is being honest. He says the past few weeks he’s had issues with Jey Uso, a lot of them, and Jey is acting like Sami hasn’t been carrying his weight. Sami brings up how he saved Jey from a Claymore Kick last Friday, and took one for The Bloodline, but Jey didn’t even call or text him. How ungrateful. Reigns says Sami is right, and fans in the arena can’t believe it.

Reigns says Jey doesn’t appreciate anything. Reigns loves Jey as his brother but he doesn’t appreciate anything. Reigns says he will fix this. He stands up and walks across the room, telling Sami to sit tight. The phone rings and Reigns asks who it is. It’s Jey, Sami says. Reigns tells him to answer it. Sami speaks to Jey and it sounds like Jey is getting upset on the other end. Sami tells Jey not to scream, and he will tell Reigns whatever the message is. Sami tells Jey now is not a good time, Uce, but he will take care of it. Sami hangs up and tells Reigns Jey was screaming at him, and he could barely understand a word he said, but it sounded like they have trouble at the border, and he doesn’t think they will be here tonight.

Reigns looks a bit worried now. Sami says he’s still here, and Reigns thinks about this. Sami informs him he’s in the Fatal 5 Way for a shot at the WWE Intercontinental Title. Reigns says that title would look good in The Bloodline. Sami agrees and they go on chatting. Reigns has one more thing before Sami leaves… he asks if Sami is still cool with Kevin Owens. The Montreal fans pop for Owens’ name. Sami says they’re both from Montreal and they go way back. Reigns tells Sami to let Owens know that Reigns doesn’t owe anybody, anything. Know what I’m saying? Sami says he and Reigns aren’t super tight, they’re not even on the same show, and he hasn’t talked to Owens, but Owens should know Reigns doesn’t owe anyone, anything. Reigns wishes Sami good luck in tonight’s match. Sami walks out and Reigns picks his phone back up, looks at it and he seems upset over The Usos missing the show. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package looking at Gunther and the WWE Intercontinental Title.

– We go back to the ring and Maximum Male Models is already out – Max Dupri, Maxxine Dupri, ma.çé and mån.sôör. Dupri takes the mic and hypes up his models but fans begin booing. The music quickly interrupts and out comes Hit Row – “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis and “B-Fab” Briana Brandy.

Hit Row enters the ring and Max says this is a scheduled appearance for Maximum Male Models. Max steps to Dolla and says he and Adonis are not Maximum Male Models material. Adonis and Dolla suddenly attack ma.çé and mån.sôör. The former Mansoor is knocked out of the ring, and Dolla tosses the former Mace out the other side of the ring.

Hit Row poses for the crowd, then gives a shout-out to Montreal. The three Superstars begin performing their new single now. They all three rap and then pose on the ropes as pyro goes off. Cole says “We Back” is the name of that hot new track that may have been a part of one of the worst WWE segments from models to music.

– Still to come, a new #1 contender to Gunther will be crowned. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package with Scarlett. She has a tarot card and says the tongue is not seen, yet it cuts. Karrion Kross enters the picture. He says good evening to Drew McIntyre, calling him Mr. McIntyre, and says it seems like McIntyre was really upset on RAW. Kross mocks Drew for commenting on being The Chosen One, and says whether Drew wants to be or not, he is a chosen one. Just like Roman Reigns. Kross says it doesn’t matter what Drew is going to do, this is what he is. Kross says the fact is that where Drew failed, they chose someone else, and that person built The Table that Drew failed to set. Kross says they chose Drew and they were wrong. They chose Drew and they were wrong! That ends the segment.

– Still to come, Reigns and McIntyre face-off.

#1 Contenders Fatal 5 Way: Sheamus vs. Madcap Moss vs. Happy Baron Corbin vs. Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn

We go back to the ring and out comes Sheamus for the next match, which will determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther for a title match at WWE Clash at The Castle. Out next comes Madcap Moss, followed by his former mentor, Happy Baron Corbin. Ricochet is out next to a pop. Hometown star Sami Zayn is out last to a huge pop and he’s running wild on the stage as they give him a standing ovation.

Fans chant “Sami!” as Zayn hits the ring now. The bell rings and Ricochet goes for Corbin but he treats tot he floor. Moss ends up clotheslining Sheamus to the floor. Sami grabs Ricochet from the side as a huge “ole!” chant continues. Sami and Ricochet tangle and Ricochet nails a hurricanrana into the corner. Corbin ends up nailing a chokeslam to Ricochet for a close 2 count as others go for the pin as well. Sheamus sends Moss to the floor. Sami unloads on Corbin in the corner now, beating him down as fans cheer him on. Sami stomps away on Corbin as we go back to a break.

Back from the break and Sheamus brawls with Ricochet at ringside, then rams him into the barrier. Corbin drops Sami at ringside, then goes to work on Ricochet. Sheamus slams Moss into the barrier. Moss runs Sheamus into the barrier. Corbin launches Ricochet into the corner now, forcing him to hit the ring post. Moss ends up sending Sheamus into the timekeeper’s area while Ricochet and Corbin tangle in the ring. Corbin drops Ricochet with a big right hand. Moss comes back in but Corbin gets the upperhand, launching him face-first into the corner.

Corbin continues to dominate as fans try to rally for Sami. Moss mounts some offense on Corbin but Corbin levels him with a clothesline as the “ole!” chant picks back up. Corbin knocks Sami off the apron to the floor with a big right hand as fans boo. Ricochet goes for a big springboard clothesline but Corbin knocks him out of mid-air. Sheamus rushes in and beats Corbin up. Corbin drops Sheamus. Ricochet with a dropkick to Corbin. Moss runs in but Ricochet takes him out, then takes Sami back down for boos… Ricochet counters Corbin with a big DDT for a pop. Ricochet with a standing Shooting Star Press to Corbin in the middle of the ring but Corbin kicks out at 2.

More back and forth among everyone in the ring now. Moss unloads on Sheamus to keep him down in the corner. Sheamus fights out as fans try to rally for Sami again, as he recovers at ringside. Sheamus with the Irish Curse backbreaker to Moss. Sami runs back in but he also takes the Irish Curse. Sheamus with 10 Beats of the Bodhrán to Moss now, sending him to the floor. Sheamus then catches Corbin with 10 Beats of the Bodhrán. Ricochet comes in and cuts them off but Sheamus fights back and sends him to the apron. Sheamus with 10 Beats of the Bodhrán to Ricochet now, and then some. Sheamus goes out and brings Sami back in to boos. Sami blocks 10 Beats of the Bodhrán and hangs Sheamus over the top rope. Corbin charges but Sami sends him to the floor. Sami runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Corbin and Sheamus down on the floor for a big pop.

Sami plays to the hometown crowd for a big pop. Sami and Ricochet go at it in the middle of the ring now. Ricochet mounts offense but Sami nails a Michinoku Driver in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Sami can’t believe it. Fans sing “ole!” again. Moss intercepts Sami as he goes for a Helluva Kick on Ricochet. Sami tangles with Moss and nails a Blue Thunderbomb in the middle of the ring for another close 2 count. Fans chant Sami’s name again. Sami goes to the top but Corbin cuts him off. Sami knocks him back away. Ricochet leaps to the top and grabs Sami but Sami knocks him back down to the floor. Sheamus climbs up to Sami and hits a super White Noise to hush the crowd.

Sami immediately goes to the floor and clutches his arm, distracting Sheamus and the referee. Ricochet with a running dropkick to Sheamus’ back. Moss is also back in. Moss and Ricochet take turns with Sheamus. We see trainers checking on Sami on the entrance-way. Corbin runs in and hits Deep Six to Sheamus. Ricochet flies off the top with a missile dropkick to Corbin. We go to commercial with all four competitors down on the mat, while trainers are tending to Sami on the stage.

Back from the break and Cole says this has been one of the best SmackDown matches ever. Moss hits a big fall-away slam to Sheamus for a close 2 count. Ricochet runs over with a springboard moonsault to Moss for 2. Corbin rolls in and mounts Ricochet with right hands for boos from the crowd. Ricochet counters a Corbin clothesline and dumps Corbin over the top rope to the floor. Corbin catches Ricochet’s springboard back elbow, then levels him with a big boot. Ricochet is dazed and confused. Corbin with a Torture Rack into a neckbreaker but Ricochet still kicks out at 2. Corbin and Sheamus unload on each other with big punches now. Sheamus clotheslines Corbin over the top rope to the floor but Moss rolls Sheamus up for 2. Moss runs the ropes but Sheamus nails a huge knee to the mouth for another close pin attempt.

Sheamus is the only one on his feet now as fans chant for Zayn. Sheamus calls for the Brogue but Moss moves and catches Sheamus with a side-slam. Ricochet with a Recoil to Moss to send him back to the floor. Ricochet goes to the top for the Shooting Star Splash on Sheamus but Corbin breaks the pin up just in time. Ricochet blocks End of Days and sends Corbin to the floor. Sami comes stumbling from the back as fans go wild and give him another ovation. Sami returns to the ring as fans chant his name now.

Sami catches Ricochet and launches him into the turnbuckles with a big Exploder. Sami with a Helluva Kick to Ricochet for a close 2 count as Corbin yanks Sami out of the ring, dropping him on the floor to boos. Corbin sends Sami into the ring post as an “asshole!” chant starts up. Corbin goes back in for Ricochet but Sheamus levels Corbin with a Brogue Kick out of nowhere for the pin to win and get the title shot.

Winner and New #1 Contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther: Sheamus

– After the bell, Sheamus stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Sheamus poses to celebrate the win as the announcers confirm Sheamus vs. Gunther for WWE Clash at The Castle, with the title on the line.

– We get a video package on Drew McIntyre for his Clash at The Castle bout with Roman Reigns. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cole sends us to a video that WWE received earlier today, showing a dark Viking funeral in the woods for The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Ivar says they gather to celebrate their battles and what’s to come. Erik and Ivar say they respect The New Day as great warriors, champions, and heroes. Erik says but their time has passed, and the wounds upon their flesh are merely a prelude. Ivar says they failed to heed their warnings, their follies and pride led them here, and now Valhalla waits. They go on and say they stand on these consecrated grounds as a great battle awaits, and soon the sun will set upon The New Day, then it will be the dawn of a new Viking Day. The Viking Raiders then set fire to the pyre they built up at the beginning of the segment, which includes New Day merchandise and other items. We see flashes of what has recently happened to Kingston and Woods as the fire burns.

– This week’s Progressive Match Flo video looks at how Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan had words during their Clash at The Castle contract signing. Liv is backstage with Kayla Braxton now. Kayla asks if Liv is worried about facing Shotzi tonight when she has to defend against Baszler next month. Liv says she can’t sit on the sidelines and worry how she’ll do, she would’ve never won the title with that mind-state. She goes on about getting in the ring and having a target on her back. Liv says Shotzi and the entire locker room will do whatever it takes to take her title, and she will do whatever it takes to keep the title. Watch her.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Shotzi

We go back to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan for this non-title match. Kayla Braxton is backstage with Shotzi now. Kayla asks about the match but Shotzi says Liv is overly emotional, and she thinks with her big, dumb heart. Shotzi says that’s why Liv is coming out here trying to prove herself while injured. Shotzi says Liv taking a match with her was a bad decision, and it’s one that Shotzi is going to make her pay for. Dearly. Shotzi laughs and walks off.

Shotzi makes her way to the ring now as Liv looks on. Shotzi meets Liv in the middle of the ring for a test of strength but Liv kicks her in the gut and unloads with strikes. Shotzi focuses on the hurt arm but Liv quickly dropkicks Shotzi back into the corner.

Shotzi comes out of the corner and drops Liv with a dropkick. Shotzi with a shot to the back of the neck for a 2 count. Shotzi works on the arm some more and rocks Liv. Liv goes to the top and hits a missile dropkick. Shotzi dodges a Hip Attack in the corner but ens up on the apron. Shotzi with rights and a big kick from the apron. Shotzi drops Liv on her head on the edge of the apron, sending her to the floor. Shotzi stands tall and poses to boos while Liv is down at ringside. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Liv drops Shotzi for a 2 count. Shotzi catches Liv on the ropes and delivers a big German suplex for a close 2 count. Shotzi unloads on the hurt arm and talks some trash now. Liv fights back and drops Shotzi with Ob-Liv-ion out of nowhere in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Liv Morgan

– After the match, Liv stands tall and poses as the music hits. Liv raises the SmackDown Women’s Title in the air until Shayna Baszler rushes the ring and lays her out to boos. The music stops and Baszler punishes Liv, then stands on her arm and teases that she will snap it. Baszler kneels down in Liv’s face as Liv screams out. Baszler says she could break Liv’s arm right now but the only reason she’s not is so she can break it in Cardiff and take the title. Baszler looks to stomp on the arm again but instead she kicks Liv in the side of the head. Baszler stands tall over Liv to end the segment as fans boo.

– We see a shot of Ronda Rousey being arrested earlier tonight. Cole says Adam Pearce did not press charges, so Rousey has been released from police custody on her own recognizance.

– We see Roman Reigns backstage getting ready with his title belts. We also see Drew McIntyre in his locker room. Drew picks up his jacket but Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s hourglass is sitting under it. McIntyre is annoyed at the taunt as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns by himself. The pyro hits as Reigns stands tall at the entrance, then raises his gold in the air to more pyro. Reigns marches to the ring now as fans pop.

We see how Brock Lesnar took out Paul Heyman at WWE SummerSlam late last month. Reigns enters the ring now and raises his finger to the air as more pyro goes off. The music stops and Reigns extends his hand for a mic. A crew member hesitates but hands Reigns the mic. Reigns stands there as the “ole!” chant for Sami Zayn starts up. Reigns takes the mic and calls on Montreal to acknowledge their Tribal Chief. Some fans respond with heat while others cheer Reigns on. A “Roman!” chant starts up.

Reigns knows how some people come out to the ring and say some stupid stuff. He says if anyone says they are the face of WWE and it’s not him, they are lying, and if they say they are the main event and they’re not him, they’re lying, and if they say they carry the company on their back and they’re not him, they are lying. Reigns says he is not just a main eventer, he is the main eventer, and only one man carries this company on his back, and his name is The Tribal Chief, The Head of The Table. Reigns says he has warned us before – he’s a man of his word and his words have substance. Reigns says he doesn’t have to say anything face-to-face with Drew because Drew is beneath him. The music quickly interrupts and out comes McIntyre to a big pop. McIntyre hits the ring and takes the mic. Drew says he’d love to have said a lot of things to Reigns, but like Reigns just said, Reigns isn’t always here these days.

Drew says Reigns isn’t representing the titles like he should, and he doesn’t deserve them, and doesn’t deserve to be champion. Some fans boo. Reigns dismisses the idea of him not deserving to be champion. Drew brings up how Reigns has had Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Paul Heyman working for him and taking bullets for him over the past few years. Drew says they are something big as The Bloodline but now he sees something in Reigns’ face, that he’s just a normal man, he has fear in his eyes. Drew mentions how he could tear Reigns apart with bare hands. Drew says at Clash at The Castle, he will tear Reigns apart, and take the titles from him. Drew is fired up now. He says tonight is rare as they’re alone together in the ring, and Drew feels like fighting.

Drew takes off his shirt and tosses it to the crowd as they cheer him on. Reigns attacks out of nowhere and unloads with right hands to the corner. Drew fights back and launches Reigns across the ring. Reigns un-buttons the title from around his waist as he tries to get up and recover. Drew readies for a Claymore Kick but Sami Zayn rushes into the ring out of nowhere and sacrifices himself as the crowd explodes. Sami is down from the Claymore now. Reigns comes right back with a big Superman Punch to Drew. The crowd is really fired up now as Reigns gets hyped up. Reigns calls for a Spear and goes for it but Drew cuts him off with a big Claymore instead.

Drew stands over Reigns in the middle of the ring now while Reigns clutches his face. Drew’s music starts up as we go to replays. We come back to Drew standing tall with both title belts as fans cheer. Drew kneels down with both belts in the air, staring at Reigns as Reigns clutches his face. The 1200th SmackDown goes off the air.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.