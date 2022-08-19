Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:

* Ronda Rousey is to be arrested

* Toxic Attraction vs. Natalya and Sonya Deville in a tournament match for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

* Hit Row music performance

* Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus vs. Madcap Moss vs. Happy Baron Corbin to determine the Clash at The Castle opponent for WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther

* The Viking Raiders host a Viking funeral for The New Day

* Interview with SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Liv vs. Shotzi

* Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns come face-to-face

