The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:
* Ronda Rousey is to be arrested
* Toxic Attraction vs. Natalya and Sonya Deville in a tournament match for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
* Hit Row music performance
* Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus vs. Madcap Moss vs. Happy Baron Corbin to determine the Clash at The Castle opponent for WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther
* The Viking Raiders host a Viking funeral for The New Day
* Interview with SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Liv vs. Shotzi
* Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns come face-to-face
